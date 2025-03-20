Odisha Takes Flight: New Direct Routes to Goa

Starting April 1, Odisha will offer direct flights to Goa, marking a significant boost in regional connectivity. Announced by the Odisha Chief Minister's Office, these flights will operate from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar to Goa's Dabolim Airport.

The flights, provided by IndiGo, will run four days a week under the state's New Destination Policy, available on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. This initiative aims to enhance tourism, trade, and economic opportunities in the region.

The government's move has been lauded for unlocking new horizons for growth and prosperity, aligning with Odisha's vision to become a more connected and thriving state.

(With inputs from agencies.)