Odisha Takes Flight: New Direct Routes to Goa
Odisha's Biju Patnaik International Airport to launch direct flights to Goa starting April 1, improving connectivity and boosting tourism and trade. IndiGo will operate these flights four times a week under the state's New Destination Policy. The initiative is part of Odisha's efforts to expand its aviation landscape.
- Country:
- India
Starting April 1, Odisha will offer direct flights to Goa, marking a significant boost in regional connectivity. Announced by the Odisha Chief Minister's Office, these flights will operate from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar to Goa's Dabolim Airport.
The flights, provided by IndiGo, will run four days a week under the state's New Destination Policy, available on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. This initiative aims to enhance tourism, trade, and economic opportunities in the region.
The government's move has been lauded for unlocking new horizons for growth and prosperity, aligning with Odisha's vision to become a more connected and thriving state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Goa
- flight
- direct
- IndiGo
- tourism
- trade
- New Destination Policy
- Bhubaneswar
- Dabolim Airport
ALSO READ
China's Economic Strategy: Balancing Growth and Innovation Amidst Trade Tensions
China Balances Innovation and Consumption Amid Trade Tensions
Global Markets React to Trade War Tensions
China keeps its economic growth target at 'around 5%' for 2025 despite looming trade war and other headwinds, reports AP.
China Tightens Trade Retaliation: U.S. Firms Face Import Suspensions