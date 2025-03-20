Left Menu

Odisha Takes Flight: New Direct Routes to Goa

Odisha's Biju Patnaik International Airport to launch direct flights to Goa starting April 1, improving connectivity and boosting tourism and trade. IndiGo will operate these flights four times a week under the state's New Destination Policy. The initiative is part of Odisha's efforts to expand its aviation landscape.

Updated: 20-03-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Starting April 1, Odisha will offer direct flights to Goa, marking a significant boost in regional connectivity. Announced by the Odisha Chief Minister's Office, these flights will operate from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar to Goa's Dabolim Airport.

The flights, provided by IndiGo, will run four days a week under the state's New Destination Policy, available on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. This initiative aims to enhance tourism, trade, and economic opportunities in the region.

The government's move has been lauded for unlocking new horizons for growth and prosperity, aligning with Odisha's vision to become a more connected and thriving state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

