Himachal Pradesh's Financial Delays: Unpaid Health Schemes and Dairy Boosts Revenue

The Himachal Pradesh government is facing a backlog of Rs 464.88 crore in payments for the PM Ayushman Bharat Yojna and CM Himcare Yojana, according to Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil. In a recent assembly session, Shandil revealed that over the past two years, 1,20,428 individuals benefited from Ayushman Bharat and 5,68,948 from Himcare Yojana.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar stated that from February 2023 to January 2025, a total of 9.22 crore litres of milk was sourced from dairy farmers, reflecting the government's investment of Rs 342.34 crore into the dairy sector. Milk prices varied over the period, with rates increasing steadily.

Additionally, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reported substantial earnings for the state, generating Rs 1,474 crore from selling 2,782.99 million units of electricity this year. The state remains a key player in hydropower, producing and distributing significant energy units domestically and to other states.

