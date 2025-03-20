Driving India Toward Product Nation Ambitions

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated on Thursday that India's strategic focus is now directed at transforming into a product-oriented nation. Speaking at the award ceremony for the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge in New Delhi, Vaishnaw articulated the need for India to shift from being a service-centric to a product-centric country.

Vaishnaw underscored the dual emphasis on both software and hardware products in this transition, highlighting the importance of integrating analog and digital products. 'This evolution requires a change from relying solely on government institutions to fostering an inclusive partnership among academia, startups, and researchers,' he remarked.

The Indian Web Browser Development Challenge, under the Government of India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, was organized by MeitY, CCA, and C-DAC, aiming to spotlight indigenous browser development. The challenge saw participation from service sector firms, with Zoho, Ping, and Ajna declared winners after a stringent three-stage evaluation process.

