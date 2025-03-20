Left Menu

Assam Implements 24-Hour Economy Boost

The Assam government has decided to allow shops and business establishments to operate 24 hours in key cities like Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar. This move aims to boost employment and business activity. Other towns will see extended hours until 2 am. Policy adjustments for various sectors were also announced.

In a landmark decision, the Assam government has announced that shops and business establishments in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar will be allowed to operate around the clock. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared this at a press conference following a cabinet meeting, aiming to invigorate business activity and job creation across the state.

While urban areas will enjoy 24-hour access, smaller towns will see operational hours extended until 2 am and rural areas until 11 pm. The decision comes with the stipulation that workers shall only work nine-hour shifts, necessitating a minimum of three shifts for 24-hour operations.

The cabinet's other major decisions include the provision of permanent residency certificates to the Moran community in Arunachal Pradesh, a Rs 262 crore investment in road construction in tea garden areas, and policy changes across various departments. These include eliminating age limits for National Health Mission employees applying for permanent positions and establishing headmaster roles in elementary schools with over 50 students.

