Left Menu

Lewotobi Laki-laki Eruption Disrupts Travel and Livelihoods

The Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano in Indonesia erupted, sending ash clouds over 8 km high, prompting flight cancellations and raising the alert to the highest level. One person was injured, and several flights were disrupted. Last November’s deadly eruption resulted in plans for permanent relocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 21-03-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 08:25 IST
Lewotobi Laki-laki Eruption Disrupts Travel and Livelihoods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupted dramatically, launching ash clouds over 8 kilometers high and compelling authorities to elevate the alert status to the highest level. The eruption has already affected travel plans, with Australian airline Jetstar canceling flights to Bali due to the volcanic ash.

The significant eruption, following a series of smaller eruptions since March 13, also resulted in the injury of one individual during evacuations. Yet, specific details about the evacuations remain scarce. Airport operations continued with cancellations and delays impacting both international and domestic flights in and out of Bali.

This latest activity of the Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano recalls a deadly eruption last November, where nine people lost their lives and villages were devastated by lava flows. As Indonesia manages near-constant volcanic activity, given its positioning on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' authorities face ongoing challenges in threat management and resident relocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025