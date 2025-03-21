Lewotobi Laki-laki Eruption Disrupts Travel and Livelihoods

Indonesia's Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupted dramatically, launching ash clouds over 8 kilometers high and compelling authorities to elevate the alert status to the highest level. The eruption has already affected travel plans, with Australian airline Jetstar canceling flights to Bali due to the volcanic ash.

The significant eruption, following a series of smaller eruptions since March 13, also resulted in the injury of one individual during evacuations. Yet, specific details about the evacuations remain scarce. Airport operations continued with cancellations and delays impacting both international and domestic flights in and out of Bali.

This latest activity of the Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano recalls a deadly eruption last November, where nine people lost their lives and villages were devastated by lava flows. As Indonesia manages near-constant volcanic activity, given its positioning on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' authorities face ongoing challenges in threat management and resident relocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)