Heathrow Paralysis: Major Power Outage Grounds Flights

London's Heathrow Airport faced a massive power outage on Friday following a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, resulting in a complete shutdown until midnight.

Concerns over passenger and staff safety prompted Heathrow's closure, with the airport advising against any travel to its premises on March 21. Significant disruptions are expected as fire crews tackle the blaze; however, the timeline for power restoration remains uncertain.

Regional air traffic management, Eurocontrol, confirmed halted arrivals and diversion measures. FlightRadar24 noted reroutes, including Qantas's Perth-to-Paris diversion, while United Airlines redirected a New York flight to Shannon, Ireland. Emergency services evacuated 150 people near the fire in Hayes, west London.

(With inputs from agencies.)