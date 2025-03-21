Left Menu

Heathrow Paralysis: Major Power Outage Grounds Flights

Heathrow Airport temporarily shut operations due to a fire-induced power outage at a nearby electrical substation, causing flight diversions and significant disruptions. The airport will remain closed until midnight on March 21, with no certainty on restoration time. Flight reroutes affected airlines like Qantas and United Airlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 08:48 IST
Heathrow Paralysis: Major Power Outage Grounds Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London's Heathrow Airport faced a massive power outage on Friday following a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, resulting in a complete shutdown until midnight.

Concerns over passenger and staff safety prompted Heathrow's closure, with the airport advising against any travel to its premises on March 21. Significant disruptions are expected as fire crews tackle the blaze; however, the timeline for power restoration remains uncertain.

Regional air traffic management, Eurocontrol, confirmed halted arrivals and diversion measures. FlightRadar24 noted reroutes, including Qantas's Perth-to-Paris diversion, while United Airlines redirected a New York flight to Shannon, Ireland. Emergency services evacuated 150 people near the fire in Hayes, west London.

(With inputs from agencies.)

