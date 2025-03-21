Left Menu

Blaze Causes Chaos at Heathrow: Global Impact Looms

A massive fire at a substation near London's Heathrow Airport caused a significant power outage, leading to widespread flight disruption. Around 70 firefighters tackled the blaze, and 150 individuals were evacuated. Global travel networks face chaos, impacting tourism and trade due to diverted and canceled flights worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:13 IST
Blaze Causes Chaos at Heathrow: Global Impact Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A massive inferno erupted at an electrical substation near Heathrow Airport, causing vast disruptions in international flight schedules. The London Fire Brigade stated that around 70 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze, which resulted in a multitude of canceled and diverted flights at one of the world's busiest airports.

With immense orange flames and thick smoke visible shooting skyward, the fire led to power outages for thousands of properties and necessitated the evacuation of 150 individuals from nearby buildings. Heathrow announced its closure throughout Friday for safety, advising passengers to avoid traveling to the airport.

The closure precipitated a global ripple effect on airlines, severely impacting tourism, travel, and trade. Industry analysts warn of chaotic days ahead, with airlines scrambling to manage the backlog of passengers as flights across various continents are rescheduled, delayed, or rerouted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025