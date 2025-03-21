Blaze Causes Chaos at Heathrow: Global Impact Looms

A massive inferno erupted at an electrical substation near Heathrow Airport, causing vast disruptions in international flight schedules. The London Fire Brigade stated that around 70 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze, which resulted in a multitude of canceled and diverted flights at one of the world's busiest airports.

With immense orange flames and thick smoke visible shooting skyward, the fire led to power outages for thousands of properties and necessitated the evacuation of 150 individuals from nearby buildings. Heathrow announced its closure throughout Friday for safety, advising passengers to avoid traveling to the airport.

The closure precipitated a global ripple effect on airlines, severely impacting tourism, travel, and trade. Industry analysts warn of chaotic days ahead, with airlines scrambling to manage the backlog of passengers as flights across various continents are rescheduled, delayed, or rerouted.

