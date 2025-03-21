Left Menu

Ola Electric Faces Scrutiny Over Registration Discrepancies

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd is questioned by Indian ministries over differences between reported sales and vehicle registrations. The company blames vendor negotiations for the backlog and claims that misinformation campaigns by vested interests are affecting its reputation. Ola Electric is committed to resolving these issues efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:15 IST
Ola Electric Faces Scrutiny Over Registration Discrepancies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd is under scrutiny by the Indian ministries of heavy industries, and road transport and highways, over disparities in vehicle registration data between the Vahan portal and the company's sales filings.

The ministries have inquired about a significant registration-sales gap as noted in the company's February 2025 regulatory filing. Ola Electric reported 8,652 vehicle registrations while claiming sales of over 25,000 units for the same period.

Ola Electric attributes the backlog to vendor negotiations and insists it is being cleared swiftly. The company denies allegations of misconduct, criticizing what it calls 'smear campaigns' following vendor contract terminations meant to streamline operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025