Ola Electric Faces Scrutiny Over Registration Discrepancies

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd is under scrutiny by the Indian ministries of heavy industries, and road transport and highways, over disparities in vehicle registration data between the Vahan portal and the company's sales filings.

The ministries have inquired about a significant registration-sales gap as noted in the company's February 2025 regulatory filing. Ola Electric reported 8,652 vehicle registrations while claiming sales of over 25,000 units for the same period.

Ola Electric attributes the backlog to vendor negotiations and insists it is being cleared swiftly. The company denies allegations of misconduct, criticizing what it calls 'smear campaigns' following vendor contract terminations meant to streamline operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)