Power Outage Disrupts Major Flights at London Heathrow

A major disruption hit London Heathrow Airport, one of the world's busiest transit hubs, due to a significant power outage. Air India was among the airlines impacted, with several flights either canceled or diverted, affecting operations to and from London.

Air India announced that its flight AI129 bound for London from Mumbai had to return, and AI161 from Delhi was directed to Frankfurt. The airline clarified that only flights to London Heathrow are affected, while those to London Gatwick remain on schedule.

Aviation analytics firm Cirium highlighted the broader impact, estimating upwards of 145,000 passengers could face inconvenience with scheduled departures and arrivals over the affected period. Meanwhile, British Airways issued a notice urging passengers to await further updates before heading to the airport.

