Pioneering India's Real Estate Education: IREED and DCOIL's Revolutionary MBA Launch
IREED Academy and DCOIL have launched an MBA in Business Analytics & Marketing with a Real Estate specialization to address skill gaps in India's booming real estate sector. The industry-integrated program, unveiled in Gurgaon, aims to prepare students with a comprehensive curriculum and real-world exposure for a USD 1 trillion market by 2030.
The IREED Academy, in cooperation with DCOIL, unveiled a groundbreaking MBA program specializing in Business Analytics, Marketing, and Real Estate. This program, launched at DPG Degree College in Gurgaon, aims to address the urgent skill gap in India's rapidly expanding real estate industry, which is projected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030.
Distinguished figures such as Rajendra Gahlot and Ankush Kaul highlighted the initiative's potential to revolutionize real estate education. By integrating critical disciplines like business analytics and marketing with a focus on real estate, the program is meticulously designed to prepare students for future demands, ensuring they graduate ready for the industry's challenges.
IREED's collaboration with DCOIL provides a unique educational model, emphasizing practical learning and real-world engagement. With the promise of 100% job assistance, access to top firms, and engagement with IIM, this program aims to equip students with essential skills to succeed in a competitive global market.
