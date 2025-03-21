Pioneering India's Real Estate Education: IREED and DCOIL's Revolutionary MBA Launch

The IREED Academy, in cooperation with DCOIL, unveiled a groundbreaking MBA program specializing in Business Analytics, Marketing, and Real Estate. This program, launched at DPG Degree College in Gurgaon, aims to address the urgent skill gap in India's rapidly expanding real estate industry, which is projected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030.

Distinguished figures such as Rajendra Gahlot and Ankush Kaul highlighted the initiative's potential to revolutionize real estate education. By integrating critical disciplines like business analytics and marketing with a focus on real estate, the program is meticulously designed to prepare students for future demands, ensuring they graduate ready for the industry's challenges.

IREED's collaboration with DCOIL provides a unique educational model, emphasizing practical learning and real-world engagement. With the promise of 100% job assistance, access to top firms, and engagement with IIM, this program aims to equip students with essential skills to succeed in a competitive global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)