Tragic Pilgrimage: Indonesian Lives Lost in Saudi Bus Crash

Six Indonesian pilgrims tragically lost their lives in a bus crash in Saudi Arabia during the holy month of Ramadan, according to Indonesia's foreign ministry. The accident claimed six lives and left 14 individuals injured when the bus overturned and caught fire following a collision, roughly 150 kilometers from Jeddah.

Mourning families have been informed of the loss, as the injured receive medical attention in a local hospital. The victims were participating in an Umrah pilgrimage, a practice conducted by over a million Indonesians yearly, reflecting the country's status as the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.

Umrah, a voluntary pilgrimage that can be undertaken at any time of the year, holds significance for many Muslims, with Mecca and Medina serving as the focal points of spiritual devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)