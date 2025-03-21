Britain's Heathrow Airport faced a total shutdown on Friday due to a significant fire at an adjacent electrical substation, which resulted in a complete power outage. The incident disrupted flight schedules globally, as firefighters worked overnight to bring the blaze under control.

Throughout the night, massive flames and thick black smoke were visible, highlighting the scale of the emergency. By morning, roads around Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, were mostly deserted, with only a few passengers seen walking away with their luggage. Authorities swiftly initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, which remains unknown.

The fire resulted in chaos for airline operations worldwide, with British Airways and other carriers scrambling to reconfigure their flight networks. As engineers worked to deploy a third back-up mechanism, industry experts warned of the extended effects on global flight schedules, causing widespread logistical challenges and passenger inconvenience.

