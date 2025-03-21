India Circus Unveils New Store in Lucknow's Historic Le Press Building

India Circus, a brand under Godrej Enterprises, has announced the grand opening of its latest store in Lucknow, located within the historic Le Press building. Combining the brand's distinctive aesthetic with the city's rich cultural heritage, the store represents a blend of the traditional and contemporary.

The new store, situated in the renowned cultural and retail hub of Le Press, stands as a landmark addition to Lucknow's growing design landscape. The historic building, once a significant printing press, has been carefully renovated, preserving its grand architecture and creating an inviting shopping space.

The store offers a diverse range of products including home decor, dinnerware, and fashion items, catering to various tastes. With this expansion, India Circus aims to make premium Indo-contemporary design broadly accessible while contributing to Lucknow's retail scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)