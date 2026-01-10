Left Menu

Controversy Over Rs 500 Parking Fee Continues at Odisha's Jagannath Temple Guest Houses

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Odisha's Puri stands firm on its decision of a Rs 500 parking fee at its guest houses, citing improved space organization as the reason. While the BJD opposes this move, arguing it could affect tourism, SJTA assures parking alternatives are available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-01-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 11:49 IST
In the face of criticism, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Odisha's Puri has remained resolute regarding the imposition of a Rs 500 parking fee at its guest houses. According to SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, the decision was made to enhance spatial organization and management within the facilities.

The opposition BJD has demanded an immediate reversal of the decision, arguing that the substantial fee could deter tourists from visiting the pilgrim city. However, Padhee emphasized that the daily average of ten parked vehicles suggests visitors can manage the fee, with other affordable parking options available locally.

The SJTA operates several guest houses with competitive room tariffs, as opposed to hiking accommodation charges, to avoid impacting devotees. As it stands, guests at Neeladri Bhakta Nivas, Nilachala Bhakta & Yatri Nivas, Shree Gundicha Bhakta Nivas, and Shree Purushottam Bhakta Nivas must pay a Rs 500 parking fee, inclusive of GST, for a 24-hour stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

