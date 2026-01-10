Left Menu

Political Manoeuvres in Ambernath: Congress Councillors' Suspension Sparks Debate

The suspension of 12 Congress councillors by the Ambernath municipal council arose after these councillors joined hands with the BJP without state approval, prompting internal party conflict. Senior Congress leader Shivajirao Moghe suggested earlier negotiation could have prevented the misstep, emphasizing local alliances' role in public interest.

Updated: 10-01-2026 11:48 IST
  • India

Ambernath's political landscape witnessed upheaval as the municipal council suspended 12 Congress councillors. Their decision to ally unexpectedly with the BJP sparked controversy, revealing fractures within the party.

Senior Congress figure Shivajirao Moghe voiced that this conflict could have been averted if an informal agreement had been forged under state guidance to ensure governance in the public's interest.

The case highlights ongoing strategic alliances between unlikely political partners at local levels, driven by practical needs rather than ideological congruence, thereby sparking constant debates within legislative bodies.

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

