Political Manoeuvres in Ambernath: Congress Councillors' Suspension Sparks Debate

Ambernath's political landscape witnessed upheaval as the municipal council suspended 12 Congress councillors. Their decision to ally unexpectedly with the BJP sparked controversy, revealing fractures within the party.

Senior Congress figure Shivajirao Moghe voiced that this conflict could have been averted if an informal agreement had been forged under state guidance to ensure governance in the public's interest.

The case highlights ongoing strategic alliances between unlikely political partners at local levels, driven by practical needs rather than ideological congruence, thereby sparking constant debates within legislative bodies.

