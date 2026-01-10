Unlocking the Hidden Gems of Indian Tourism

At the Tourism Exchange 2026 event hosted by Tourism India Alliance in Ganjam, experts spotlighted the untapped tourism potential in states like Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Stakeholders were urged to focus on promoting these states' unique attractions to both domestic and international audiences.

Rajeev Kohli from a leading travel firm highlighted Odisha's lesser-known beaches, suggesting that these serene locales could be attractive destinations. Kohli stressed the need for identifying and promoting distinctive tourism segments like eco-tourism, and cultural and tribal experiences.

Poonam Sharma of the Chhattisgarh tourism board noted the state's emphasis on sustainable tourism, evidenced by industry status acknowledgment and the introduction of a homestay policy. Tourism India Alliance president Jagdeep Bhagat called for wider promotion of the region's peaceful destinations.

