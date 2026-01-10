Left Menu

Unlocking the Hidden Gems of Indian Tourism

Tourism experts at the Tourism Exchange event in Ganjam emphasized the need to promote the unique attractions of states like Odisha and Chhattisgarh to enhance their tourism potential. Key areas identified include beach tourism, eco-tourism, and cultural experiences. The event aimed to foster collaboration and promotion at various levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 10-01-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 11:50 IST
Unlocking the Hidden Gems of Indian Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the Tourism Exchange 2026 event hosted by Tourism India Alliance in Ganjam, experts spotlighted the untapped tourism potential in states like Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Stakeholders were urged to focus on promoting these states' unique attractions to both domestic and international audiences.

Rajeev Kohli from a leading travel firm highlighted Odisha's lesser-known beaches, suggesting that these serene locales could be attractive destinations. Kohli stressed the need for identifying and promoting distinctive tourism segments like eco-tourism, and cultural and tribal experiences.

Poonam Sharma of the Chhattisgarh tourism board noted the state's emphasis on sustainable tourism, evidenced by industry status acknowledgment and the introduction of a homestay policy. Tourism India Alliance president Jagdeep Bhagat called for wider promotion of the region's peaceful destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Cebu: Landfill Collapse Claims Lives as Rescue Efforts Continue

Tragedy in Cebu: Landfill Collapse Claims Lives as Rescue Efforts Continue

 Global
2
Strengthening Security: Ajit Doval's Call to Avenge History

Strengthening Security: Ajit Doval's Call to Avenge History

 India
3
Bencic Leads Switzerland to Historic United Cup Final Victory

Bencic Leads Switzerland to Historic United Cup Final Victory

 Global
4
Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play

Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026