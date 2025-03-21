Fuel Crisis Hampers Red Crescent Operations in Gaza

A severe fuel shortage in Gaza has curbed the operational capacity of Palestinian Red Crescent emergency vehicles to less than half.

Among the 53 vehicles available, only 23 are currently active. The situation unfolds after the halt of aid supplies, including critical fuel, in early March.

This update was shared by Tommaso Della Longa from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, highlighting the ongoing challenges in the region during a recent press briefing in Geneva.

(With inputs from agencies.)