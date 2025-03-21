Left Menu

Fuel Crisis Hampers Red Crescent Operations in Gaza

Fuel shortages in Gaza have left less than half of Palestinian Red Crescent emergency vehicles operational. Of 53 vehicles, only 23 remain active after aid, including fuel, was stopped in March. Tommaso Della Longa of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies provided the update in Geneva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A severe fuel shortage in Gaza has curbed the operational capacity of Palestinian Red Crescent emergency vehicles to less than half.

Among the 53 vehicles available, only 23 are currently active. The situation unfolds after the halt of aid supplies, including critical fuel, in early March.

This update was shared by Tommaso Della Longa from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, highlighting the ongoing challenges in the region during a recent press briefing in Geneva.

(With inputs from agencies.)

