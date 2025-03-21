Left Menu

NMDC Resumes Operations, Eyes 45 Million Tonnes Output After Two-Week Worker Stir

State-run iron ore miner NMDC resumed normal operations after a two-week strike by workers. Employees returned to work following successful negotiations on wage revisions, enabling the company to aim for a 45 million tonne production target in FY25. The miner's shares rose 1.47% on BSE.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Normal operations have resumed at state-owned NMDC's projects following a two-week worker protest. The company announced the return to full operations, aiming to accelerate production.

The resumption comes after successful negotiations on wage revisions led to an agreement, which awaits approval from the steel ministry. NMDC aims for a 45 million tonne output in FY25.

Following the end of the strike, NMDC's stock rose 1.47% to close at Rs 67.49 on the BSE. The Federation of the Unions has encouraged workers to fully return to duties, promising their support in achieving the company's targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

