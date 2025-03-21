NMDC Resumes Operations, Eyes 45 Million Tonnes Output After Two-Week Worker Stir

Normal operations have resumed at state-owned NMDC's projects following a two-week worker protest. The company announced the return to full operations, aiming to accelerate production.

The resumption comes after successful negotiations on wage revisions led to an agreement, which awaits approval from the steel ministry. NMDC aims for a 45 million tonne output in FY25.

Following the end of the strike, NMDC's stock rose 1.47% to close at Rs 67.49 on the BSE. The Federation of the Unions has encouraged workers to fully return to duties, promising their support in achieving the company's targets.

