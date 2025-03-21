UK Market Sinks Amid Heathrow Power Outage and Airline Stocks Plummet
UK shares dropped on Friday due to a power outage at Heathrow Airport, disrupting major travel. FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 both fell slightly. Airline stocks, including British Airways-owner IAG, declined significantly. Despite the disruptions, ASOS experienced a notable increase. Inflation data is eyed for next week.
UK shares tumbled on Friday as a power outage at Heathrow Airport caused significant travel disruptions, leading to a slump in travel and leisure stocks.
Both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 saw slight declines, with the former down 0.46% and the latter decreasing by 0.47%. The outage, stemming from a fire at a nearby electrical substation, hit British Airways-owner IAG hard, causing its shares to slide by 1% amidst widespread flight disruptions.
The travel and leisure sector recorded substantial losses, particularly affecting major carriers including Wizz Air and EasyJet. Meanwhile, JD Sports Fashion and J D Wetherspoon also reported sharp declines. Next week, attention shifts to inflation data and the government's budget update.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Minor girl married off; husband booked under POCSO, kin charged under child marriage laws
K'taka DGP Ramachandra Rao "dismayed" over gold smuggling case, says "Post marriage she never visited home"
K'taka DGP Ramachandra Rao "dismayed" over gold smuggling case, says "Post marriage she never visited home"
Ensemble deep learning in healthcare: Revolutionizing diagnosis and treatment
NCW Launches Nationwide Pre-Marital Counselling Initiatives for Happier Marriages