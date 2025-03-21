Left Menu

Faith-Driven Economy Blooms in Ayodhya: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Bottling Plant

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights the economic boost in Ayodhya due to faith-driven tourism. Inaugurating a new bottling plant, he underscores the impact of devotees fueling local livelihoods. Future infrastructure plans aim to enhance connectivity, fostering further growth and development in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the crucial role faith plays in Ayodhya's growing economy during the inauguration of a soft drink bottling plant. With a significant influx of devotees, the region sees a boost in livelihoods.

At the event, Adityanath highlighted how eager devotees from across the globe visit Ayodhya, transforming faith into a livelihood catalyst. He underscored the town's bustling activity during his address to the gathered audience.

Additionally, the Chief Minister laid out plans for enhanced connectivity, mentioning projects like Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and improved road and waterway links. Such initiatives promise to drive further economic development in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

