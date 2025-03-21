Left Menu

Challenges Delay Revival of Talcher Fertiliser Plant in Odisha

The Talcher fertiliser plant in Odisha, India's first coal gasification-based ammonia urea plant, is facing delays due to COVID-19 and issues with its Chinese contractor. As of February 2025, the project is 65.66% complete, with joint venture partners actively working on overcoming hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Talcher fertiliser plant project in Odisha has encountered substantial delays stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent procurement challenges with its Chinese contractor Wuhuan Engineering Company Ltd (WECL). Parliament disclosed on Friday that the plant, envisioned as India's pioneering coal gasification-based ammonia urea facility, has hit several roadblocks since contracts were made official in 2019.

By the end of February 2025, the facility's completion stood at 65.66%, while the Outside Battery Limit (OSBL) work reached 77.62%, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel reported to the Lok Sabha. Despite progress in several OSBL components, including the pipe rack, plant lighting, and water treatment plants, the project missed its September 2024 commissioning goal.

The TFL board regularly reviews the project's status, maintaining consistent video conferences with WECL to resolve engineering issues. Both local and international partners remain committed to advancing the plant's development, emphasizing collaboration to conquer existing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

