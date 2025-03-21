Challenges Delay Revival of Talcher Fertiliser Plant in Odisha

The Talcher fertiliser plant project in Odisha has encountered substantial delays stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent procurement challenges with its Chinese contractor Wuhuan Engineering Company Ltd (WECL). Parliament disclosed on Friday that the plant, envisioned as India's pioneering coal gasification-based ammonia urea facility, has hit several roadblocks since contracts were made official in 2019.

By the end of February 2025, the facility's completion stood at 65.66%, while the Outside Battery Limit (OSBL) work reached 77.62%, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel reported to the Lok Sabha. Despite progress in several OSBL components, including the pipe rack, plant lighting, and water treatment plants, the project missed its September 2024 commissioning goal.

The TFL board regularly reviews the project's status, maintaining consistent video conferences with WECL to resolve engineering issues. Both local and international partners remain committed to advancing the plant's development, emphasizing collaboration to conquer existing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)