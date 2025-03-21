India and US to Forge New Trade Path Amid Tariff Tensions
With 11 days until US tariffs take effect, India actively seeks a bilateral trade agreement with the US to address tariffs and market access. Ongoing talks involve various government levels, aiming for a framework to enhance trade and reduce barriers, with negotiations expected by 2025.
- Country:
- India
As the deadline for US-imposed tariffs draws near, India is intensifying efforts to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement with Washington. The aim is to tackle the issues surrounding tariffs and market access, according to statements from Indian external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
Despite US President Donald Trump's firm stance on tariffs, the Indian government remains engaged in active discussions with US counterparts. The focus is on creating a trade pact framework to expand economic exchange and enhance market accessibility, though no waiver on tariffs has been explicitly confirmed.
Recent dialogue, including a visit by India's commerce minister to the US, underscores the urgency to prevent a potential global trade conflict. With aims to finalize the agreement by fall 2025, India continues to strive for a mutually beneficial outcome in these high-stakes negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Africa Secures Market Access for Table Grape Exports to the Philippines
UPDATE 1-'Psychodrama' tariff negotiations frustrate Mexico and Canada
India is very high tariff nation: US President Donald Trump
'Psychodrama' tariff negotiations frustrate Mexico and Canada
US President Donald Trump says he has sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader over its rapidly advancing nuclear programme, reports AP.