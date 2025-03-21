India and US to Forge New Trade Path Amid Tariff Tensions

As the deadline for US-imposed tariffs draws near, India is intensifying efforts to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement with Washington. The aim is to tackle the issues surrounding tariffs and market access, according to statements from Indian external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Despite US President Donald Trump's firm stance on tariffs, the Indian government remains engaged in active discussions with US counterparts. The focus is on creating a trade pact framework to expand economic exchange and enhance market accessibility, though no waiver on tariffs has been explicitly confirmed.

Recent dialogue, including a visit by India's commerce minister to the US, underscores the urgency to prevent a potential global trade conflict. With aims to finalize the agreement by fall 2025, India continues to strive for a mutually beneficial outcome in these high-stakes negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)