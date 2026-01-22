Election Commission Cracks Down on Irregular Voter Additions in West Bengal

The Election Commission (EC) has intensified its scrutiny of voter roll irregularities in West Bengal, focusing on four state officials accused of illegal additions. The EC demanded a report from the chief secretary within 72 hours, highlighting non-compliance with previous directives for suspensions and legal action.

Earlier, the EC recommended the suspension of Electoral Registration Officers Debottam Dutta Chowdhury and Biplab Sarkar, along with Assistant EROs Tathagat Mondal and Sudipto Das, citing misconduct in Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts. Despite these instructions, former chief secretary Manoj Pant reportedly failed to act.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the EC of intimidating state officials. The poll body remains adamant, emphasizing the need to uphold electoral integrity and adhere to Supreme Court orders for strict law maintenance during the Special Intensive Revision process.