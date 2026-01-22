Left Menu

Chilean Mining Industry Reacts to Dual Ministerial Appointment

Chile’s mining sector is concerned about President-elect Jose Antonio Kast's decision to appoint Daniel Mas, a businessman without a mining background, to oversee both the mining and economy ministries. Despite his private-sector experience, industry leaders emphasize the importance of dedicated oversight due to mining’s pivotal role in Chile’s economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 00:14 IST
Chilean Mining Industry Reacts to Dual Ministerial Appointment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that has raised eyebrows, Chile's mining sector is voicing concerns over President-elect Jose Antonio Kast's recent appointments. Kast has designated businessman Daniel Mas to head both the Ministry of Mining and the Ministry of Economy, Development and Tourism.

Mas, known for his expertise in construction, real estate, and financial services, lacks experience in the mining field. This decision has prompted objections from industry leaders who stress the need for focused oversight of mining, a cornerstone of Chile's economy.

While Mas is expected to enhance investment conditions and expedite project approvals, the appointment deviates from expectations that Seattle Montt, a seasoned mining executive, would assume the role. Critics worry this move may undermine prioritization of the sector's strategic importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

 Global
2
MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

 Global
3
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global
4
Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026