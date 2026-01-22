Chilean Mining Industry Reacts to Dual Ministerial Appointment

In a move that has raised eyebrows, Chile's mining sector is voicing concerns over President-elect Jose Antonio Kast's recent appointments. Kast has designated businessman Daniel Mas to head both the Ministry of Mining and the Ministry of Economy, Development and Tourism.

Mas, known for his expertise in construction, real estate, and financial services, lacks experience in the mining field. This decision has prompted objections from industry leaders who stress the need for focused oversight of mining, a cornerstone of Chile's economy.

While Mas is expected to enhance investment conditions and expedite project approvals, the appointment deviates from expectations that Seattle Montt, a seasoned mining executive, would assume the role. Critics worry this move may undermine prioritization of the sector's strategic importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)