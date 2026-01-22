France Dismisses Trump's Drug Price Claims as 'Fake News'

The French government dismissed former U.S. President Donald Trump's recent claims that President Emmanuel Macron increased domestic drug prices under pressure. Responding on social media, the French presidency labeled the allegation as 'fake news' and clarified that drug prices in France are regulated by their social security system, remaining stable over time.

This incident marks the latest tension in transatlantic relations between the NATO allies. Trump's assertion that he threatened Macron with hefty tariffs to enforce higher drug prices has been met with staunch denial from the Elysee Palace. The French presidency even used a GIF of Trump saying 'fake news' to emphasize their stance.

Trump's comments were made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he recounted pressuring Macron with tariffs on French imports, including wines and champagnes. In response, Macron stood firm, urging the EU to counteract U.S. pressure while France's social media initiative @frenchresponse continues to challenge misinformation actively.

(With inputs from agencies.)