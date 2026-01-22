Left Menu

France Dismisses Trump's Drug Price Claims as 'Fake News'

France has refuted Donald Trump's claim that President Emmanuel Macron raised drug prices following pressure from the U.S. President. Macron's administration clarified that drug prices are regulated by France's social security system and remain unchanged. This dispute intensifies the strained relations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 00:16 IST
France Dismisses Trump's Drug Price Claims as 'Fake News'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The French government dismissed former U.S. President Donald Trump's recent claims that President Emmanuel Macron increased domestic drug prices under pressure. Responding on social media, the French presidency labeled the allegation as 'fake news' and clarified that drug prices in France are regulated by their social security system, remaining stable over time.

This incident marks the latest tension in transatlantic relations between the NATO allies. Trump's assertion that he threatened Macron with hefty tariffs to enforce higher drug prices has been met with staunch denial from the Elysee Palace. The French presidency even used a GIF of Trump saying 'fake news' to emphasize their stance.

Trump's comments were made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he recounted pressuring Macron with tariffs on French imports, including wines and champagnes. In response, Macron stood firm, urging the EU to counteract U.S. pressure while France's social media initiative @frenchresponse continues to challenge misinformation actively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

 Global
2
MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

 Global
3
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global
4
Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026