Urgent Call to Action: Himalayan Glacial Lakes Expand Rapidly

Suhora Technologies' new report for World Day for Glaciers reveals alarming growth in some Himalayan glacial lakes, posing significant risks to nearby communities. With accelerated melting caused by climate change, these lakes threaten increased Glacial Lake Outburst Floods, underscoring the urgent need for global awareness and action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:04 IST
Glaciars Image (Image/Suhora Technologies). Image Credit: ANI
In observance of the inaugural United Nations World Day for Glaciers, a concerning new report from Suhora Technologies, an Indian earth observation and analytics firm, underscores a troubling trend in the Himalayan region. The report from the company reveals rapid expansion of some glacial lakes, elevating the risk to local residents.

The World Day for Glaciers, organized by the United Nations, seeks to enhance global awareness regarding the pivotal role glaciers, snow, and ice play in climate stability and global water security. The report urges for a concerted international effort to safeguard glaciers' crucial functions to ensure future generations continue to benefit from them.

Suhora Technologies, which compiled the report, maintains an extensive database comprising approximately 33,000 lakes distributed across 630 glaciers in the Indus, Ganga, and Brahmaputra basins of India and adjacent territories. This information is vital in evaluating and pinpointing emerging threats due to glacial transformations. Their research highlights that while not all lakes are expanding, a number of them are undergoing significant growth, which is alarming.

The increased melting of glaciers, spurred by climate change, is causing certain high-altitude glacial lakes to expand at a rapid pace, raising the threat of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs). These catastrophic events result when natural barriers containing glacial lakes collapse, causing sudden, devastating floods. The recent 2023 Lake outburst at South Lhonak Lake in Sikkim illustrates the potential destructive power of such events, which can annihilate infrastructure, disrupt local livelihoods, and result in loss of life.

The data from the report further shows that glaciers themselves are undergoing rapid retreat. Of particular note is a glacier on the Nepal-China border, which has exhibited pronounced morphological changes, highlighting significant ice depletion over time.

According to the report, this trend is reflective of broader patterns across the region, posing dire implications for water access, agricultural yield, and the livelihoods of communities reliant on glaciers for freshwater supply. The report emphasizes the necessity of integrating early warning systems, implementing controlled drainage techniques, and establishing community readiness programs to mitigate disaster risks effectively. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

