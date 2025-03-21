Empowering Rural Prosperity through Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana

The Rural Development Ministry has conducted a significant webinar as part of a series of post-Budget consultations, engaging various development sector organizations to discuss the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana.

This initiative marks the ministry's second discourse this week, underlining the rural prosperity and resilience agenda of the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM). The earlier session involved industry representatives and trade bodies.

Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh emphasized the necessity of collaborative efforts to meet Budget goals. Prominent speakers provided insights on enhancing rural enterprises, ensuring market access, and adopting global best practices.

