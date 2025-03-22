Left Menu

Heathrow Havoc: Travel Industry Reels from Major Power Outage

A fire at an electrical substation forced London's Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest air hub, to close, causing massive disruption in the travel industry. Flights were canceled or rerouted, leading to financial losses. Authorities investigate the lack of backup systems, while airlines and travelers struggle with the aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 05:33 IST
Heathrow Havoc: Travel Industry Reels from Major Power Outage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest air hub, faced chaos as a fire at an electrical substation prompted a shutdown, leaving the travel industry in turmoil. On Friday, flights were grounded or redirected, impacting tens of thousands of travelers.

As airlines work to restore operations, questions arise over the absence of backup systems. IATA's Willie Walsh criticized the situation as a 'planning failure.' Heathrow's CEO expects operations to resume by Saturday, but the financial fallout remains a concern.

With hotels overcharging and flight schedules in disarray, airlines like British Airways and Virgin Atlantic work diligently to mitigate the impact. Meanwhile, the fire's cause remains under investigation, though initial assessments deem it non-suspicious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025