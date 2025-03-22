Left Menu

Electric Vehicle Insurance Soars 16-Fold, Signaling India's Green Shift

Electric vehicle insurance demand has surged 16 times in three years, with Policybazaar reporting a growth from 0.50% to 14% in EV car insurance share by 2025. Most adoption is in metro cities, with comprehensive coverage gaining popularity. Electric scooters dominate the two-wheeler segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 09:51 IST
Electric Vehicle Insurance Soars 16-Fold, Signaling India's Green Shift
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The demand for electric vehicle (EV) insurance has skyrocketed, experiencing an astonishing 16-fold increase over just three years, according to internal data from Policybazaar. The share of EV insurance policies rose dramatically from a mere 0.50% in FY23 to 14% by March 2025, accounting for 8.2% of the market.

Speaking on these evolving trends, Amit Chhabra, CBO of General Insurance at Policybazaar, remarked, "The swift uptake of EV insurance highlights India's shift toward sustainable mobility. With EV insurance share expanding 16 times in three years, consumers are not only adopting electric vehicles but also understanding the need for customized protection." The company's data indicates a notable increase in two-wheeler EV insurance, now comprising 7-8% of policies for this category under five years of age.

Policybazaar's data also reveals a doubling in the number of EV insurance policies over the past year, from 10,000 to 20,000. Electric scooters dominate the segment, representing 98-99% of insured two-wheelers. The surge is concentrated in top metro cities like Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, and Mumbai-Thane, making up 55% of all EV insurance purchases.

Tier 1 cities lead the charge, capturing 58% of EV insurance policies, while tier 2 and 3 cities make up 30% and 12%, respectively. Consumers are increasingly selecting comprehensive coverage, including popular add-ons like Zero Depreciation, Roadside Assistance, and Battery Cover.

Among two-wheeler EVs, tailored add-ons such as Battery Protector and Charger Cover are designed specifically for electric vehicles, in addition to common options like Zero Depreciation and Roadside Assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025