Safepoori: Revolutionizing Panipuri with Global Appeal

India's iconic street food, panipuri, is stepping onto the global stage, thanks to Amit Kumar Balecha and his wife, Yojana Balecha. The duo behind ITF Foods Private Limited has been passionately spreading Indian culinary flavors worldwide through their brands, Gujjuben and Safepoori.

Originating in early 2021, their ambitious venture sought to bring the taste of Indian street food to non-resident Indians worldwide. Their brand, Gujjuben, celebrates the culinary expertise of Gujarati women, and it has expanded its reach from local streets to global markets, including North America, Europe, and beyond.

ITF's groundbreaking Safepoori vending machine, offering hygienic panipuri in seven flavors, aims to disrupt the USD 4 billion Indian panipuri market. With strategic expansions planned, including Dubai and New York, ITF Foods is set to make a landmark impact in the street food industry.

