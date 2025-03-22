Left Menu

Safepoori: Revolutionizing Panipuri with Global Appeal

Amit Kumar Balecha's ITF Foods redefines Indian street food with Gujjuben's global reach and the innovative Safepoori vending machine, capturing a significant share of the panipuri market. With a vision to combine taste and hygiene, ITF plans to deploy 10,000 machines worldwide, disrupting traditional street food spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 10:14 IST
Safepoori: Revolutionizing Panipuri with Global Appeal
Global Journey of Panipuri from Street of India to Global Retail "Gujjuben 7 Flavor Panipuri", Back to India with new impressive NRI look "Safepoori SAFE HAI". Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's iconic street food, panipuri, is stepping onto the global stage, thanks to Amit Kumar Balecha and his wife, Yojana Balecha. The duo behind ITF Foods Private Limited has been passionately spreading Indian culinary flavors worldwide through their brands, Gujjuben and Safepoori.

Originating in early 2021, their ambitious venture sought to bring the taste of Indian street food to non-resident Indians worldwide. Their brand, Gujjuben, celebrates the culinary expertise of Gujarati women, and it has expanded its reach from local streets to global markets, including North America, Europe, and beyond.

ITF's groundbreaking Safepoori vending machine, offering hygienic panipuri in seven flavors, aims to disrupt the USD 4 billion Indian panipuri market. With strategic expansions planned, including Dubai and New York, ITF Foods is set to make a landmark impact in the street food industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025