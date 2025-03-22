India's Unprecedented GDP Surge: A Global Standout

India has achieved a landmark economic milestone by doubling its GDP from USD 2.1 trillion in 2015 to an impressive USD 4.3 trillion in 2025. This 105% growth rate is unprecedented among major global economies, according to BJP leader Amit Malviya.

In a social media post, Malviya praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing India's economic success to Modi's decisive leadership and the government's persistent efforts. Malviya highlighted that through proactive policies and bold reforms, the Modi administration facilitated India's rise as the fastest-growing major economy since its independence.

According to IMF data shared by Malviya, this remarkable growth places India ahead of other global economic powerhouses. While the U.S. GDP grew by 66% and China's by 76% over the same period, Japan saw no growth, underscoring India's exceptional economic progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)