Rajasthan's Gram Utthan Shivirs: Empowering Villagers with Welfare Schemes

The Rajasthan government will launch Gram Utthan Shivirs across the state starting January 23, as part of efforts to ensure welfare schemes reach rural villagers, officials announced Tuesday.

The camps are scheduled in two phases across every revenue circle ahead of the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM)-2026, focusing on aiding progressive farmers and livestock owners. The first phase aligns with Basant Panchami, running from January 24 to 31, while the second phase will be held from February 1 and February 5 to 9.

A total of 2,839 camps will operate over 10 days, offering services like farm fencing approval, irrigation systems, and provisions from the Chief Minister Kisan Saathi Assistance Scheme, with the aim of improving access to agricultural and rural development programs.

