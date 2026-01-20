Rajasthan's Gram Utthan Shivirs: Empowering Villagers with Welfare Schemes
The Rajasthan government is set to organize Gram Utthan Shivirs starting January 23, focusing on delivering welfare schemes to villagers. Spanning over 10 days and held in two phases, these camps aim to facilitate agricultural development by providing services like irrigation systems and farm incentives.
The Rajasthan government will launch Gram Utthan Shivirs across the state starting January 23, as part of efforts to ensure welfare schemes reach rural villagers, officials announced Tuesday.
The camps are scheduled in two phases across every revenue circle ahead of the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM)-2026, focusing on aiding progressive farmers and livestock owners. The first phase aligns with Basant Panchami, running from January 24 to 31, while the second phase will be held from February 1 and February 5 to 9.
A total of 2,839 camps will operate over 10 days, offering services like farm fencing approval, irrigation systems, and provisions from the Chief Minister Kisan Saathi Assistance Scheme, with the aim of improving access to agricultural and rural development programs.
