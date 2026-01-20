Left Menu

Greenland Ownership Dispute: A Call for Dialogue Over Trade War

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emphasized the need to de-escalate tensions regarding U.S. attempts to buy Greenland to avoid a global trade war. Discussions at the World Economic Forum suggest a push for dialogue. This comes amid threats by President Trump to impose tariffs on European nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:25 IST
Greenland Ownership Dispute: A Call for Dialogue Over Trade War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The World Trade Organization's Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has called for de-escalation amid U.S. efforts to acquire Greenland to prevent a potential trade war. She emphasized the need for dialogue to avert economic conflict, addressing the matter during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Participants at the forum appear to be advocating for diplomacy, with many echoing sentiments of 'let's dialogue, let's talk'. The concern stems from President Donald Trump's recent warning that he would impose increased tariffs on eight European countries if a deal for the U.S. to purchase Greenland from Denmark is not reached.

The situation highlights the importance of negotiation to avoid widespread economic repercussions. Okonjo-Iweala's remarks underscore the potential global impact and the necessity of maintaining peaceful and cooperative international trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

 Global
2
Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

 Global
3
Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

 Global
4
US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026