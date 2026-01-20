Greenland Ownership Dispute: A Call for Dialogue Over Trade War

The World Trade Organization's Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has called for de-escalation amid U.S. efforts to acquire Greenland to prevent a potential trade war. She emphasized the need for dialogue to avert economic conflict, addressing the matter during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Participants at the forum appear to be advocating for diplomacy, with many echoing sentiments of 'let's dialogue, let's talk'. The concern stems from President Donald Trump's recent warning that he would impose increased tariffs on eight European countries if a deal for the U.S. to purchase Greenland from Denmark is not reached.

The situation highlights the importance of negotiation to avoid widespread economic repercussions. Okonjo-Iweala's remarks underscore the potential global impact and the necessity of maintaining peaceful and cooperative international trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)