Left Menu

A New Cold Front: Trump, Greenland, and NATO's Dilemma

US President Trump’s bid for Greenland creates a 'deep crisis' in NATO, according to Russia’s Sergey Lavrov. Lavrov criticizes Trump's move, which disrupts the rule-based global order. Offering cautious approval of Trump's initiative for a Board of Peace, Lavrov emphasizes existing geopolitical tensions involving Russia, US, and Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:26 IST
A New Cold Front: Trump, Greenland, and NATO's Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

US President Donald Trump's proposal to acquire Greenland is sparking a 'deep crisis' within NATO, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated recently. Lavrov suggests this move jeopardizes NATO's cohesion, cites the scenario where 'one NATO member attacks another,' and claims it undermines the Western 'rule-based global order.'

Lavrov further accuses Trump of disrupting the Euro-Atlantic security framework by claiming Denmark's control over Greenland is colonial residue. Meanwhile, he refutes any intentions by Russia or China to threaten the Arctic. Lavrov cautiously supports Trump's Board of Peace initiative aimed at global crises, signifying a potential challenge to the UN.

Highlighting US-Russian relations, Lavrov commends Trump for involving Russian interests in Ukraine discussions, contrasting this with criticism of Kyiv and Europe altering US proposals. Lavrov also criticizes US military moves in Venezuela and unfulfilled promises to Russia, underpinning existing geopolitical tensions between these powerful nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

 Global
2
Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

 Global
3
Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

 Global
4
US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026