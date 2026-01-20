A New Cold Front: Trump, Greenland, and NATO's Dilemma

US President Donald Trump's proposal to acquire Greenland is sparking a 'deep crisis' within NATO, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated recently. Lavrov suggests this move jeopardizes NATO's cohesion, cites the scenario where 'one NATO member attacks another,' and claims it undermines the Western 'rule-based global order.'

Lavrov further accuses Trump of disrupting the Euro-Atlantic security framework by claiming Denmark's control over Greenland is colonial residue. Meanwhile, he refutes any intentions by Russia or China to threaten the Arctic. Lavrov cautiously supports Trump's Board of Peace initiative aimed at global crises, signifying a potential challenge to the UN.

Highlighting US-Russian relations, Lavrov commends Trump for involving Russian interests in Ukraine discussions, contrasting this with criticism of Kyiv and Europe altering US proposals. Lavrov also criticizes US military moves in Venezuela and unfulfilled promises to Russia, underpinning existing geopolitical tensions between these powerful nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)