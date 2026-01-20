Supreme Court Mulls Over Hawaii's Gun Law Amidst Constitutional Debate

This Tuesday, the conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices voiced apprehensions about a Hawaii law that controls the carrying of handguns on private property accessible to the public without the owner's explicit consent. Hawaii's legislation requires "express authorization," conflicting with the Second Amendment according to three challenging residents backed by a gun rights group.

During the hearing, Hawaii's advocate, Neal Katyal, maintained that the measure equitably balances an individual's right to bear arms and a property owner's decision on firearm access, a stance Chief Justice John Roberts questioned. Meanwhile, Justice Sonia Sotomayor urged the challengers' attorney to clarify the constitutional grounds for gun rights on private properties.

The pivotal contention arises from a recent 2022 precedent, the Bruen decision, that asserted broader rights for carrying handguns beyond homes. The ongoing decision, expected by June, highlights a national divide on firearm regulations amidst Hawaii's appeal following a closer Supreme Court review.

