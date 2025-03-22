Heathrow Airport Resumes Operations After Power Outage, Travel Chaos Ensues

London's Heathrow Airport has returned to full operations after a fire resulted in a power outage, leading to a temporary shutdown and widespread travel disruption. The incident had left Europe's busiest airport grappling with cancelled and delayed flights, forcing the aviation industry to rearrange passenger itineraries and adjust travel plans.

By Saturday morning, the majority of flights were underway as scheduled, though airlines continued to address the aftermath of the outage. According to Heathrow's chief executive, Thomas Woldbye, only a few flight cancellations and delays were reported. British Airways aimed to operate a significant portion of its schedule despite the complexities involved in recovery.

The fire incident, which is still under investigation, has raised concerns about airport infrastructure resilience. Airline representatives expressed disappointment over the lack of backup systems, and transport officials are examining the cause of the electrical failure at the airport's substation.

