Heathrow Airport Resumes Operations After Power Outage, Travel Chaos Ensues

Heathrow Airport resumed full operations following a massive fire that caused a power outage, leading to flight cancellations and delays. Airlines and passengers dealt with the aftermath of Europe's busiest airport shutdown. Authorities are probing the electrical substation failure behind the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London's Heathrow Airport has returned to full operations after a fire resulted in a power outage, leading to a temporary shutdown and widespread travel disruption. The incident had left Europe's busiest airport grappling with cancelled and delayed flights, forcing the aviation industry to rearrange passenger itineraries and adjust travel plans.

By Saturday morning, the majority of flights were underway as scheduled, though airlines continued to address the aftermath of the outage. According to Heathrow's chief executive, Thomas Woldbye, only a few flight cancellations and delays were reported. British Airways aimed to operate a significant portion of its schedule despite the complexities involved in recovery.

The fire incident, which is still under investigation, has raised concerns about airport infrastructure resilience. Airline representatives expressed disappointment over the lack of backup systems, and transport officials are examining the cause of the electrical failure at the airport's substation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

