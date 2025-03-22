Celebrating the Wisdom of Elders: 'Saanjhi Saanjh Connect Abhinandan' Garners Attention in New Delhi

In a heartfelt tribute to the wisdom and experience of India's older generation, HARIKRIT, in collaboration with Bharat Vikas Parishad, hosted the 'Saanjhi Saanjh Connect Abhinandan' event in New Delhi. The gathering emphasized the importance of intergenerational bonds and celebrated the contributions of senior citizens to the social fabric.

The event, held at the NCUI Auditorium, was graced by notable figures like actor Anang Desai, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mahesh Verma, and ex-NHRC member Jyotika Kalra. Their presence highlighted the community's commitment to honoring Indian cultural values. Harikrit President Rajeev Anand expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response, underscoring the program's mission to encourage meaningful dialogues between generations.

Speakers emphasized the evolving role of elders in a technology-driven world, with Anang Desai applauding the initiative's focus on reconnecting with senior citizens. The program's cultural performances and narratives of senior citizens inspired discussions on fostering a more inclusive society. The event was capped off by a commitment to supporting the elderly under the philosophy, "Let's sow some goodness to reap some love."

