Left Menu

Celebrating the Wisdom of Elders: 'Saanjhi Saanjh Connect Abhinandan' Garners Attention in New Delhi

HARIKRIT and Bharat Vikas Parishad organized 'Saanjhi Saanjh Connect Abhinandan' to honor the wisdom of elders in New Delhi, featuring dignitaries and cultural performances. The event stressed the importance of intergenerational dialogue and inclusion, celebrating elders' roles in society as told through inspiring stories and performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:08 IST
Celebrating the Wisdom of Elders: 'Saanjhi Saanjh Connect Abhinandan' Garners Attention in New Delhi
The "Sanjhi Sanjh Connect Abhinandan" Program Strengthens Generational Bonds: Actor Anang Desai Participated. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute to the wisdom and experience of India's older generation, HARIKRIT, in collaboration with Bharat Vikas Parishad, hosted the 'Saanjhi Saanjh Connect Abhinandan' event in New Delhi. The gathering emphasized the importance of intergenerational bonds and celebrated the contributions of senior citizens to the social fabric.

The event, held at the NCUI Auditorium, was graced by notable figures like actor Anang Desai, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mahesh Verma, and ex-NHRC member Jyotika Kalra. Their presence highlighted the community's commitment to honoring Indian cultural values. Harikrit President Rajeev Anand expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response, underscoring the program's mission to encourage meaningful dialogues between generations.

Speakers emphasized the evolving role of elders in a technology-driven world, with Anang Desai applauding the initiative's focus on reconnecting with senior citizens. The program's cultural performances and narratives of senior citizens inspired discussions on fostering a more inclusive society. The event was capped off by a commitment to supporting the elderly under the philosophy, "Let's sow some goodness to reap some love."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025