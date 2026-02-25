Left Menu

Sanatan Premier League Unveils Grand Trophy, Merging Sports and Cultural Values

The Sanatan Premier League trophy was unveiled by Dr. Vivek Bindra and Devkinandan Thakur Maharaj in New Delhi. The league aims to merge cricket with cultural values. Dr. Bindra inspired youth with a special message, while Thakur Maharaj emphasized values and patriotism. Trials were held across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 10:52 IST
  • India

The Sanatan Premier League (SPL) took a significant stride towards its commencement as its trophy was unveiled in a grand ceremony at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. The event saw the presence of Bada Business founder Dr. Vivek Bindra and spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur Maharaj, alongside former cricketing icon Chetan Sharma.

Dr. Vivek Bindra, addressing an audience at the unveiling, inspired the youth with a message of transformation, urging them to think big and act decisively for a better India. In conjunction, Devkinandan Thakur Maharaj highlighted the league's mission of embedding discipline and cultural values, providing a positive direction for the youth.

The SPL tournament, scheduled from March 12 to 15, 2026, in Indore, offers a platform for grassroots talent to shine, with significant rewards announced for participants. Fundraised through the league will support social causes, marking SPL as a confluence of sports, culture, and social responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

