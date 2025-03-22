Left Menu

Oji India Expands with New Facility at Sri City

Oji India Packaging Pvt Ltd, part of the Oji Group, launched its fifth facility in India at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The new plant, spanning 43,000 square meters, will produce corrugated boxes and employ up to 300 people, strengthening sustainable packaging solutions in South India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:44 IST
Oji India Expands with New Facility at Sri City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Oji India Packaging Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the Oji Group, has expanded its operations by inaugurating a new facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. This marks their fifth establishment in the country, a clear testament to their commitment to the Indian market.

The cutting-edge facility will concentrate on producing corrugated boxes and packaging accessories. With an initial workforce of 130, the company plans to employ about 300 individuals, addressing the rising demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions in the region.

The inauguration was graced by notable figures, including Oji Holdings Corporation President Hiroyuki Isono and Consul General of Japan Muneo Takahashi, underscoring the strengthening Indo-Japanese business relations facilitated by Sri City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025