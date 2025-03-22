Oji India Expands with New Facility at Sri City

Oji India Packaging Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the Oji Group, has expanded its operations by inaugurating a new facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. This marks their fifth establishment in the country, a clear testament to their commitment to the Indian market.

The cutting-edge facility will concentrate on producing corrugated boxes and packaging accessories. With an initial workforce of 130, the company plans to employ about 300 individuals, addressing the rising demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions in the region.

The inauguration was graced by notable figures, including Oji Holdings Corporation President Hiroyuki Isono and Consul General of Japan Muneo Takahashi, underscoring the strengthening Indo-Japanese business relations facilitated by Sri City.

(With inputs from agencies.)