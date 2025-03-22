Left Menu

Reliance Jio Eyes Major Investment in Tripura's IT Sector

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha revealed that Reliance Industries Jio is interested in investing in the state's information technology sector. A delegation from the company met with the CM to discuss investment opportunities in IT, data centers, and other sectors like natural gas exploration and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Saturday that Reliance Industries Jio has expressed a strong interest in investing in the state's burgeoning information technology sector.

A delegation from the telecom giant met with Saha to explore a range of investment opportunities, particularly in IT and IT-enabled services, data centers, and additional sectors such as natural gas exploration, fertilizer production, and tourism.

The Chief Minister shared that he had previously engaged with Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, to seek his support for the state's vision of becoming a 'viksit' Tripura. Saha is optimistic about the potential collaboration, noting the firm's enthusiasm for the IT sector as particularly promising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

