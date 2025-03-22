Reliance Jio Eyes Major Investment in Tripura's IT Sector

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Saturday that Reliance Industries Jio has expressed a strong interest in investing in the state's burgeoning information technology sector.

A delegation from the telecom giant met with Saha to explore a range of investment opportunities, particularly in IT and IT-enabled services, data centers, and additional sectors such as natural gas exploration, fertilizer production, and tourism.

The Chief Minister shared that he had previously engaged with Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, to seek his support for the state's vision of becoming a 'viksit' Tripura. Saha is optimistic about the potential collaboration, noting the firm's enthusiasm for the IT sector as particularly promising.

