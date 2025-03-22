Global Eyes on India: Rising with Innovation and Leadership

Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted India's development model's growing global influence at the Vejalpur Startup Festival 2.0, emphasizing initiatives like Startup India that promote entrepreneurship and innovation.

Goyal shared India's ambitious goal to increase its unicorns from 118 to 1,000 and potentially 5,000, underscoring the startup ecosystem's support for job creation and risk-taking.

India's development model, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, includes key initiatives like Swachh Bharat and Digital India, inspiring international interest and aspiring to harness youth power for a prosperous future.

