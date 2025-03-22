Global Eyes on India: Rising with Innovation and Leadership
India's development model, praised by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, is attracting global attention. Spearheaded by initiatives like Startup India, it fosters innovation and entrepreneurship. With plans to boost unicorn numbers significantly, India's strategy emphasizes risk-taking, creativity, and smart manufacturing, inspiring nations worldwide to emulate its success.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted India's development model's growing global influence at the Vejalpur Startup Festival 2.0, emphasizing initiatives like Startup India that promote entrepreneurship and innovation.
Goyal shared India's ambitious goal to increase its unicorns from 118 to 1,000 and potentially 5,000, underscoring the startup ecosystem's support for job creation and risk-taking.
India's development model, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, includes key initiatives like Swachh Bharat and Digital India, inspiring international interest and aspiring to harness youth power for a prosperous future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Leap Forward: Boosting Innovation and Entrepreneurship Beyond Bengaluru
Empowered Women of Nizamuddin: From Homefront to Heritage and Entrepreneurship
President Murmu Urged Students to Foster Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Guru Jambheshwar University Convocation
Tripura's Strategic Push for Entrepreneurship and Skill Development
Piyush Goyal Ensures Housing for Slum Dwellers and Launches School Hygiene Program