Global Eyes on India: Rising with Innovation and Leadership

India's development model, praised by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, is attracting global attention. Spearheaded by initiatives like Startup India, it fosters innovation and entrepreneurship. With plans to boost unicorn numbers significantly, India's strategy emphasizes risk-taking, creativity, and smart manufacturing, inspiring nations worldwide to emulate its success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted India's development model's growing global influence at the Vejalpur Startup Festival 2.0, emphasizing initiatives like Startup India that promote entrepreneurship and innovation.

Goyal shared India's ambitious goal to increase its unicorns from 118 to 1,000 and potentially 5,000, underscoring the startup ecosystem's support for job creation and risk-taking.

India's development model, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, includes key initiatives like Swachh Bharat and Digital India, inspiring international interest and aspiring to harness youth power for a prosperous future.

