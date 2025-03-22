Thrilling Draw at OP Jindal University Polo Event
The OP Jindal Global University Trophy Polo Match ended in a thrilling 9-9 draw at New Delhi's Jaipur Polo Ground. Led by captains Naveen and Venkatesh Jindal, the Chancellor's and Vice Chancellor's teams delivered an action-packed game. Spectators now eagerly anticipate the Jindal Steel Indian Polo Championship final.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi's Jaipur Polo Ground witnessed an exhilarating polo match today, marking the prestigious OP Jindal Global University Trophy event.
In a spirited contest, the Chancellor's Team, guided by Naveen Jindal, went head-to-head with the Vice Chancellor's Team, led by Shri Venkatesh Jindal. Venkatesh opened with an electrifying goal within 30 seconds.
The game, comprising four fiercely fought chukkers, saw the Vice Chancellor's Team initially establishing a strong 4-1 lead. The Chancellor's Team, however, staged a remarkable comeback, leveling the score to 5-5 with the help of strategic plays. The match culminated in a pulsating 9-9 draw, enthralling spectators ahead of tomorrow's Jindal Steel Indian Polo Championship final.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Catalysts for Change: Women's Convention at OP Jindal Global University
Global Stars Align for World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 in New Delhi
Svayam Leads Accessibility at New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Grand Prix
Newborn Found Between Train Coaches at New Delhi Station
Amit Shah Highlights North-East Development at Youth Parliament in New Delhi