Thrilling Draw at OP Jindal University Polo Event

The OP Jindal Global University Trophy Polo Match ended in a thrilling 9-9 draw at New Delhi's Jaipur Polo Ground. Led by captains Naveen and Venkatesh Jindal, the Chancellor's and Vice Chancellor's teams delivered an action-packed game. Spectators now eagerly anticipate the Jindal Steel Indian Polo Championship final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:21 IST
Exhibition Polo Match for the OP JINDAL GLOBAL UNIVERSITY TROPHY Concludes in a Thrilling Draw. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi's Jaipur Polo Ground witnessed an exhilarating polo match today, marking the prestigious OP Jindal Global University Trophy event.

In a spirited contest, the Chancellor's Team, guided by Naveen Jindal, went head-to-head with the Vice Chancellor's Team, led by Shri Venkatesh Jindal. Venkatesh opened with an electrifying goal within 30 seconds.

The game, comprising four fiercely fought chukkers, saw the Vice Chancellor's Team initially establishing a strong 4-1 lead. The Chancellor's Team, however, staged a remarkable comeback, leveling the score to 5-5 with the help of strategic plays. The match culminated in a pulsating 9-9 draw, enthralling spectators ahead of tomorrow's Jindal Steel Indian Polo Championship final.

