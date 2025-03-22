Thrilling Draw at OP Jindal University Polo Event

New Delhi's Jaipur Polo Ground witnessed an exhilarating polo match today, marking the prestigious OP Jindal Global University Trophy event.

In a spirited contest, the Chancellor's Team, guided by Naveen Jindal, went head-to-head with the Vice Chancellor's Team, led by Shri Venkatesh Jindal. Venkatesh opened with an electrifying goal within 30 seconds.

The game, comprising four fiercely fought chukkers, saw the Vice Chancellor's Team initially establishing a strong 4-1 lead. The Chancellor's Team, however, staged a remarkable comeback, leveling the score to 5-5 with the help of strategic plays. The match culminated in a pulsating 9-9 draw, enthralling spectators ahead of tomorrow's Jindal Steel Indian Polo Championship final.

