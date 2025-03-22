Mamata Banerjee's Quest: U.K. Investment Drive Amidst Peaceful Pleas

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee embarked on a high-stakes journey to the United Kingdom on Saturday, aiming to draw investments into the state. Despite her international commitments, Banerjee made a heartfelt plea for peace and harmony back home, ensuring the public she would remain attuned to local developments.

Speaking at the airport, Banerjee emphasized her continuous connectivity with state officials during her brief absence, spanning just four to five days, to ensure governance remains unaffected. She stressed the importance of continuing West Bengal's tradition of harmony.

Her visit was affected by disruptions at London's Heathrow Airport, causing potential rescheduling of crucial business meetings. Notable events on her schedule include sessions at the Indian High Commission, the G2G program, and an engagement at Oxford University, all aimed at boosting economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)