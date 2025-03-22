Left Menu

Tragic Gorge Crash in Mirik Claims Two Lives

A vehicle accident in Mirik, West Bengal, resulted in two deaths and nine injuries. The incident occurred when a MUV fell into a gorge while traveling to Siliguri. Locals aided the rescue, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the mishap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darjeeling | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:17 IST
Tragic Gorge Crash in Mirik Claims Two Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate accident in Mirik, West Bengal's Darjeeling district, led to the tragic deaths of two individuals and left nine others injured when a vehicle veered off course and plummeted into a gorge, as confirmed by police officials.

The incident unfolded at Gayabari, with the multi-utility vehicle (MUV), filled with tourists, en route to Siliguri from Sukhiapokhri. Prompt assistance from locals, alongside police and disaster management personnel, facilitated the rescue of those trapped in the accident.

The injured were swiftly taken to the Mirik Primary Health Centre, where two were declared dead upon arrival. Some patients, requiring advanced treatment, were transferred to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri. Investigators are probing the mishap, suspecting it occurred due to the driver losing control on a sharp turn in the mountainous terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025