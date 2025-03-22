Tragic Gorge Crash in Mirik Claims Two Lives
A vehicle accident in Mirik, West Bengal, resulted in two deaths and nine injuries. The incident occurred when a MUV fell into a gorge while traveling to Siliguri. Locals aided the rescue, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the mishap.
An unfortunate accident in Mirik, West Bengal's Darjeeling district, led to the tragic deaths of two individuals and left nine others injured when a vehicle veered off course and plummeted into a gorge, as confirmed by police officials.
The incident unfolded at Gayabari, with the multi-utility vehicle (MUV), filled with tourists, en route to Siliguri from Sukhiapokhri. Prompt assistance from locals, alongside police and disaster management personnel, facilitated the rescue of those trapped in the accident.
The injured were swiftly taken to the Mirik Primary Health Centre, where two were declared dead upon arrival. Some patients, requiring advanced treatment, were transferred to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri. Investigators are probing the mishap, suspecting it occurred due to the driver losing control on a sharp turn in the mountainous terrain.
