David Warner's Flight Delay Drama: Weather Woes at Bengaluru Airport

Australian cricketer David Warner experienced a frustrating delay when he boarded a plane without pilots due to weather disruptions at Bengaluru airport. Air India explained that the crew was delayed by challenging weather conditions. The situation highlights the impact of weather on air travel schedules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 02:07 IST
David Warner
  • Country:
  • India

Australian cricketer David Warner expressed frustration on Saturday after boarding an Air India flight without pilots, enduring a prolonged wait on the tarmac. Warner questioned the decision to board passengers when the crew was not yet available.

In a statement, Air India attributed the delay to challenging weather conditions at Bengaluru airport, resulting in multiple disruptions and delays for all airlines operating in the area. The airline explained that the crew assigned to Warner's flight was delayed by an earlier assignment affected by the adverse weather.

The incident underscores the far-reaching impact of weather-related disturbances on air travel schedules, affecting passengers and airline operations alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

