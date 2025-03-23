Protests Erupt Against Elon Musk's Leadership in Federal Downsize Initiative

In Washington, around 100 individuals assembled outside a Tesla showroom, voicing opposition to CEO Elon Musk's involvement in restructuring the federal workforce. Musk, leading a task force instituted by President Trump, has been pivotal in the elimination of over 100,000 federal positions.

The Department of Government Efficiency, helmed by Musk, has not only reduced jobs but also advocated for foreign aid freezes and cancellation of thousands of governmental programs. Melissa Knutson, a demonstrator, highlighted the solidarity among protesters who gathered to exhibit joy and unity at the Washington protest.

Protest initiatives transpired across various cities, including Los Angeles and Toronto, where Canadians are rejecting U.S. goods following increased tariffs. Simultaneously, Tesla's stock faced turbulence, nearly halving from January highs. The Trump administration reported arson at Tesla dealerships, although Saturday's protest in Washington was peaceful.

(With inputs from agencies.)