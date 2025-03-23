Protests Erupt Against Elon Musk's Leadership in Federal Downsize Initiative
Protesters gathered outside a Tesla dealership in Washington opposing CEO Elon Musk's role in a federal downsizing task force, appointed by President Trump. The task force, Department of Government Efficiency, has cut over 100,000 jobs. Similar protests occurred in other U.S. cities and abroad. Tesla's stock has seen significant volatility.
In Washington, around 100 individuals assembled outside a Tesla showroom, voicing opposition to CEO Elon Musk's involvement in restructuring the federal workforce. Musk, leading a task force instituted by President Trump, has been pivotal in the elimination of over 100,000 federal positions.
The Department of Government Efficiency, helmed by Musk, has not only reduced jobs but also advocated for foreign aid freezes and cancellation of thousands of governmental programs. Melissa Knutson, a demonstrator, highlighted the solidarity among protesters who gathered to exhibit joy and unity at the Washington protest.
Protest initiatives transpired across various cities, including Los Angeles and Toronto, where Canadians are rejecting U.S. goods following increased tariffs. Simultaneously, Tesla's stock faced turbulence, nearly halving from January highs. The Trump administration reported arson at Tesla dealerships, although Saturday's protest in Washington was peaceful.
