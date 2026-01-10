Controversy Erupts Over Immigration Enforcement Shootings

An incident in Minneapolis involving an immigration officer has ignited public protests and calls for evidence. The newly released video shows the fatal shooting of Renee Good by ICE officer Jonathan Ross, raising debates over the use of force in immigration enforcement.

The Trump administration upholds the officer's self-defense claim, amid protests and criticism. The local prosecutor urges the public to submit any footage of the incident, as the legal proceedings unfold. Meanwhile, questions loom about the officer's training and handling of the situation.

This shooting, combined with another incident in Portland, has intensified criticisms and protests against immigration enforcement tactics in multiple cities. As this case unfolds, a broader discussion on law enforcement practices in the United States continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)