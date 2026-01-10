Pawar Factions Unite: Pune Civic Manifesto Released

In a significant political move, Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar have presented a unified front, releasing a joint manifesto for Pune's municipal elections, despite recent internal divisions.

The manifesto outlines ambitious plans to tackle Pune's urban challenges, including water supply, traffic congestion, and slum rehabilitation, while also offering valuable incentives such as free public transport and technological support for students.

This alliance sets the stage for a political showdown, as the Pawar-led coalition aims to wrest control from the BJP, criticizing their developmental efforts in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad amidst receiving ample governmental support.