Rivalry Turns Fatal: Brothers Arrested in Delhi Murder Case

Three brothers have been arrested in Narela Industrial Area, Delhi, for allegedly stabbing a man to death due to past hostilities. The suspects, involved in a pre-planned attack, had been fugitives since September last year. They were apprehended in Begusarai, Bihar, after police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 10:16 IST
Rivalry Turns Fatal: Brothers Arrested in Delhi Murder Case
Delhi Police have detained three brothers accused of murdering a man amidst an old feud in the Narela Industrial Area, an official announced on Saturday.

The individuals, identified as Manish, Rajesh alias Haddi, and Raja, were evading capture since the incident in September, having been wanted under various charges including murder and attempted murder, according to law enforcement.

Following information suggesting their location in Begusarai, Bihar, police apprehended the three on January 8. The men allegedly admitted to the crime during interrogation, with police noting Manish's involvement in numerous other criminal activities.

