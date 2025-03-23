Left Menu

Rush for TReDS Registration Hits New High as Deadline Looms

Companies with an annual turnover of Rs 250 crore are rushing to register on the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) to meet the MSME ministry's March 31 deadline. The surge follows a government notification requiring these companies and certain public sector enterprises to register by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 14:45 IST
Rush for TReDS Registration Hits New High as Deadline Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform is experiencing an unprecedented influx of registrations as the March 31 deadline set by the MSME ministry approaches. Companies boasting an annual turnover of Rs 250 crore are eager to comply with the mandate.

According to the government's directive, all companies surpassing the Rs 250 crore turnover threshold and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) engaged in MSME procurement must be onboard TReDS by March 31, 2025. Currently, the requirement applies to CPSEs and firms exceeding Rs 500 crore in turnover.

Following the MSME Ministry notification on November 7, 2024, M1xchange director Sundeep Mohindru notes a substantial rise in onboarding, with numbers doubling since the announcement. The platform, designed to aid MSMEs by facilitating discounted trade receivables sales, was launched by the Reserve Bank to ensure timely payments to the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025